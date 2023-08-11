Hip-hop’s influence in Philly in pictures

Hip-hop’s influence is etched on murals in North Philly and inside record stores on South St. It’s performed in underground venues and on main stages, inside homes and on the streets in West Philly. This collection of images pays homage to the people from Philly who made hip-hop what it is, while also looking at the artists now who have taken the mantle and continue to cement the city’s stamp on one of the the most influential musical genres.

Beanie Sigel, Peedi Crakk and Freeway of the hip-hop group State Property perform at the 50th Anniversary of Hip Hop celebration hosted at Lou and Choo’s Lounge in North Philadelphia on July 1.

The crowd watches and records as Philly artists perform at The Fire in Philadelphia on June 22.

The “Know the Elements: An Ode to Hip Hop” mural by artists Christian “TAMEARTZ” Rodriguez and Bill Strobel at 900 Cecil B. Moore Ave. in Philadelphia.

Schoolly D at The Fire in Philadelphia.

Members of the flipabeat club make music at Cratediggaz Records in Philadelphia on July 21.

Hip-hop toy figurines in the recording studio at DJ Jazzy Jeff’s home.

DJ Cash Money at Brewerytown Beats in Philadelphia.

DJ Jazzy Jeff in his home recording studio in Bear, Del.

Charlie Mack inside DJ Jazzy Jeff’s recording studio.

Mimi Brown at MilkBoy the Studio in Philadelphia.

Sloan Morgan, who goes by D4M $loan, in his West Philadelphia neighborhood. Morgan appears in Peacock’s Bel-Air.

Tierra Whack at Matthias Baldwin Park in Philadelphia.

Eric Moody, better known as Chill Moody, at the Mann Center during a rehearsal.

Chill Moody performs Darin Atwater’s Black Metropolis, featuring the Philadelphia Orchestra at the Mann Center on July 19.

The crowd pulls out their cellphones at Chill Moody’s performance.

The crowd reacts as Chill Moody performs.

Chill Moody performing Darin Atwater’s Black Metropolis with the Philadelphia Orchestra at the Mann Center.

The crowd reacts to Chill Moody’s performance.

The crowd dances at Gillie Fest 2023 at Franklin Music Hall in Philadelphia on July 29.

Freeway (left) and Beanie Sigel perform at Gillie Fest 2023 at Franklin Music Hall.

Rapper Sauce Walka makes his way to the top of the crowd as he performs at Gillie Fest 2023.

Meek Mill (left) and Gillie Da King on stage during Gillie Fest 2023.

Gillie Da King after a video tribute to his son, Devin Spady, 25, who went by YNG Cheese, during Gillie Fest 2023 at Franklin Music Hall in Philadelphia. The event, hosted by Gillie and Wallo, was originally intended as a birthday celebration for Gillie. However, after the recent death of Spady, the event turned into a tribute to him.

Rapper Sauce Walka at Gillie Fest 2023.

The crowd records as rapper Sauce Walka performs at Gillie Fest 2023.

Meek Mill (center) on stage along with Philly artists during Gillie Fest 2023.