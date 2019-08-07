Marguerite and H.F. (Gerry) Lenfest have contributed more than $33 million to the campaign. Gerry Lenfest, former owner of the Inquirer who died in 2018, was chair of the museum’s board of trustees from 2001 through 2010 and oversaw a major portion of the planning that preceded the current construction and fundraising. While the bulk of the Lenfest donations to building construction and endowment were designated prior to his death, Marguerite Lenfest continues to contribute.