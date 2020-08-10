Visitors throughout the museum are required to wear face coverings and will be reminded to keep safe distancing. The museum won’t mark the floor with guides to keep people spaced, but will post recommended capacity numbers within spaces, “so they can see there are only supposed to be [for instance] five people in here, so if it’s good they can enter,” said Sharpe. “We didn’t want to hold anybody’s hand and say, ‘You have to go that way.’ There will be some self-governance, but we are not going to do it with a heavy hand.”