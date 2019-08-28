It’s about to get more costly for many people to visit the Philadelphia Museum of Art.
The museum announced Wednesday that the price for general admission will increase from $20 to $25 beginning Oct. 1, a 25% increase. The museum last raised its general admission ticket price in 2012.
The admission price for senior citizens will go up from $18 to $23, an increase of 27.8%.
At the same time, the museum said it was expanding free admission policy to include young people up to and including the age of 18. Previously, children 12 and under were admitted free. The museum is also offering free admission to ACCESS and EBT cardholders and their families (formerly $2 a cardholder).
“The museum has not increased its general admissions fee or changed its pricing structure since 2012,” said Timothy Rub, museum director and chief executive. He said the new ticket prices “place us more in line with general prices charged by other cultural institutions" in the region.
A nonsystematic check of regional ticket charges found the PMA’s new prices at the highest level.
The Franklin Institute charges $23 for general admission, the Barnes Foundation charges $25, the Museum of the American Revolution charges $21, and the Pennsylvania Academy of the Fine Arts charges $15,
The museum’s pay-what-you-wish policy on Wednesday evenings and on the first Sunday of each month will remain in place and during all public hours at the Rodin Museum, which the PMA administers.
Museum membership prices will remain unchanged. The general student fee, $14, will not increase. The museum will continue to offer free admission to all Philadelphia public and charter school classes. Active- duty members of the military can obtain free access during summer as part of the Blue Star Program.
Earlier this year, the museum ended its practice of providing free admission to students from the city’s art schools, causing widespread consternation.
Admissions revenue provides operating support for care of the collections, exhibition development, and public programs and for educational activities.
General admission provides for a two-day ticket to the museum as well as the Rodin Museum and the historic Fairmount Park houses of Cedar Grove and Mount Pleasant (reopening in 2020), which are administered by the museum.