Philadelphia Museum of Art, Franklin Institute, and more museums to close for Super Bowl parade

The Philadelphia Museum of Art is preparing for its special date on Friday — not for Valentine’s Day, but the Eagles’ Super Bowl victory parade. The green celebration will land right on the PMA steps, so the museum announced that it will close its doors, as well as the doors of the neighboring Rodin Museum, which PMA runs, on Feb. 14.

“Congratulations to the Philadelphia Eagles,” the museum said in a statement on Wednesday morning. “The PMA and Rodin Museum will be closed on Friday, February 14 due to the city-wide road closures for the Philadelphia Eagles celebration.”

The museum will issue refunds to museum ticket holders who planned to visit that day.

The Birds banner already adorns the building’s facade, making for an iconic backdrop to the upcoming victory speeches. Work crews barricaded the museum’s steps this week to construct the stage, as more than a million Eagles fans are expected to attend the celebration.

Several roads will be closed along the parade route, which begins near the South Philadelphia Sports Complex at 11 a.m. and continues north on Broad St. before concluding on the Benjamin Franklin Parkway. The ceremonies are scheduled to start at 2 p.m. at the top of the PMA steps, memorializing the underdog team right at the spot where Rocky once stood.

Nearby, the Barnes Foundation and the Franklin Institute will also be shuttered on Friday to join the Super Bowl championship fun.

Much of the city will be closed down to make way for the big parade, including various regional school districts in Philadelphia and South Jersey. The Philadelphia School District closed its schools and offices in honor of the victory celebration, as did the Archdiocese of Philadelphia, allowing for families to bring their kids along for the day’s festivities.