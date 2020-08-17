The newly configured season, however, does not signal artistic retrenchment. While the repertoire is generous with favorites — a Mozart piano concerto with pianist Emanuel Ax, Vivaldi’s The Four Seasons featuring Gil Shaham as both violinist and conductor — it also retains some notable premieres. Among them are the orchestra’s first-ever performance of the Symphony No. 1 by Florence Price, whose music is receiving a new level of attention, as well as the world premieres of works by Jessica Hunt and Carlos Simon.