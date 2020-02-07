Canellakis is leading the Di Castri and Lutoslawski works elsewhere, which is not to take away anything from her performances of them Thursday night. Both scores are complex and rely on careful distillation of orchestral colors, some of which are highly unusual. If Di Castri’s Lineage, as the program note says, mixes modern sounds with an imagined folk music, it was hard to discern the folk. Suspenseful, nocturnal, and deploying a level of dissonance not far beyond late Debussy, its best quality is its dream-state sense of altered reality.