Philadelphia Orchestra announces three free concerts

A concert led by Marin Alsop, hosted by Philly drag queen Sapphira Cristál, another with works by Black composers, and a performance of patriotic tunes with conductor Jeff Tyzik highlight the Philadelphia Orchestra’s summer season.

All three June concerts are free, the orchestra announced Tuesday.

Advertisement

Alsop, who takes over as the orchestra’s principal guest conductor this fall, leads the orchestra in its third annual Pride Concert June 25 at 7 p.m. in works of Bernstein, Copland, Tchaikovsky, Robert Maggio, and others in what will be Marian Anderson Hall (Verizon Hall’s new name as of June 8). Also performing on the program are the ANNA Crusis Feminist Choir, Philadelphia Gay Men’s Chorus, and Philadelphia Voices of Pride. The Philadelphia-based Cristál appeared in season 16 of RuPaul’s Drag Race. Free tickets, which are required, can be obtained starting June 6 at philorch.org/pride.

The next night, June 26 at 7 p.m., the orchestra performs works of Adolphus Hailstork; Joseph Bologne, Chevalier de Saint-Georges; Scott Joplin; Florence Price; Duke Ellington; Jessie Montgomery; and William Grant Still in a concert at Temple Performing Arts Center led by one of the orchestra’s assistant conductors, Austin Chanu. Tickets are available beginning May 30 at www.philorch.org/ocyo-live.

The orchestra and Tyzik will perform Sousa’s “The Stars and Stripes Forever” and “Liberty Bell” marches, excerpts from John Williams’s scores for The Patriot and Lincoln and other works honoring the nation and service members on June 29 at noon in Marian Anderson Hall. Free tickets at philorch.org/party-on-the-plaza/ starting May 17.

At the Mann Center this summer, the orchestra’s six-concert run opens June 18 with an all-Tchaikovsky concert led by Chanu.

The patriotic June 29 concert will play host to some unusual patrons in the audience. A group of puppies — approximately 10 to 15 of them — from the Seeing Eye in Morristown, N.J. will attend as part of their seeing-eye training in navigating public spaces and special events, an orchestra spokesperson said.