The Philadelphia Orchestra has been named “orchestra of the year” by Gramophone, the U.K.-based classical music magazine and website.
The orchestra was chosen from a group of 10 from around the world by a public vote that drew more than 40,000 ballots, with the Philadelphians receiving about a third of the votes, Gramophone announced in an online presentation.
The nominees were chosen by Gramophone’s editors, and included ensembles like the Los Angeles Philharmonic and City of Birmingham Symphony Orchestra.
Gramophone editor-in-chief James Jolly cited the Philadelphia Orchestra as “re-energized by a conductor of extraordinary talent and great charisma, Yannick Nézet-Séguin.”
In a thank-you message during the online awards presentation, the orchestra’s music director spoke about the orchestra’s fall season, which is being presented virtually, and how the orchestra has managed to continue to make music during the pandemic.
“We’re very proud to have kept music alive at the time when people have needed it the most,” he said.