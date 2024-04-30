Philadelphia Orchestra choir lands its first labor contract

The newly organized singers of the Philadelphia Symphonic Choir have landed their first labor contract with their employer, the Philadelphia Orchestra and Kimmel Center, Inc. The deal was approved Monday by the board of the singers’ union, the American Guild of Musical Artists, the groups said in a joint announcement.

A “strong majority” of 160 or so members of the choir voted in favor of the deal last week, said Joshua Hong, an AGMA senior negotiator. It covers this season and runs through the end of summer, 2026.

“This is really a testament to what the artists were able to achieve by coming together,” he said.

Hong declined to discuss financial details of the pact, but said it includes increases in rehearsal and performance fees, and covers work rules on issues like breaks, understudy, and solo work.

“What the artists were getting was very low compared to what they perceived as the industry standard. It will increase over time,” he said.

The contract also includes language that Hong said could “potentially” help to make the choir more diverse and inclusive. “We believe it’s a shared interest. It’s hard to say where the conversation will go.”

The Philadelphia Symphonic Choir formed in 2016, and appears solely with the Philadelphia Orchestra. Its roster has about 200 singers, with a smaller number — generally 40 to 90 — performing on specific concerts.

Singers in the group signed union cards in Dec. 2022, petitioning for AFMA representation, and, after receiving voluntary recognition from POKC, gained union representation last August. The two sides have been negotiating a contract since then as the group has continued to perform with the Philadelphia Orchestra. Their most recent appearance was this past weekend at the Kimmel Center in the Mozart Requiem.

Hong said the new contract does not include a stipulation making the Philadelphia Symphonic Choir the only choir with which the Philadelphia Orchestra performs. The orchestra will continue to work with other choirs on certain projects, a POKC spokesperson said.