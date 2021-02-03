Tan’s Nu Shu was a big presence on the Philadelphia Orchestra’s 2014 tour of China, but even in the best performances — such as this one heard/seen in April 2017 at the Kimmel Center under Yannick Nézet-Séguin — you had to use your imagination as to how Tan’s films of Chinese peasant women and the live Philadelphia Orchestra fit together. Video projections weren’t great. Balancing the video sound with the orchestra’s was intermittently convincing. Those problems are 100 percent solved as the two entities are melded on video.