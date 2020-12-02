It’s hard to believe Mahler’s charming symphony (ending with a child’s vision of heaven) actually needed a chamber orchestra version in order to be heard during an extended eclipse of the composer’s visibility following his 1911 death. This version was created in 1921 by Erwin Stein for Arnold Schoenberg’s Society for Private Musical Performances in Vienna, and the difference is soon apparent when the opening movement’s iconic sleigh bells are accompanied mainly by piano.