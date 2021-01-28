What is clear, though, is that Stutzmann hears these pieces fresh, free of the interpretive varnish that has yellowed corners of this crystalline music. In Beethoven’s Symphony No. 1, where, in other hands, culminating moments sometimes slow down as if struggling up a hill, Stutzmann pushes straight ahead. There is a through-line in every phrase she encounters. The main tempo she chooses for the movement doesn’t sprint, but glides — majestically so.