A personal stamp is what you want from a soloist, and results vary in this regard when the orchestra turns to one of its own for a concerto. Concertmaster David Kim stepped into the spotlight for Max Bruch’s soulful Violin Concerto No. 1 in G Minor. His is not a hero’s sound, though he offered a real and moving interpretation in the first movement. The violinist was quietly aglow in the second movement, especially in his rich middle register, and he had a moment or two of struggle with the quick finger work of the exhilarating last movement.