Spit Spreads Death: The Parade (Sept. 28, from the Navy Yard to Dilworth Park). Music, choreography and floats are elements in an unusual parade produced by U.K-based artist collective Blast Theory commemorating the 1918-19 influenza outbreak that killed thousands in Philadelphia and elsewhere. For it, New York composer David Lang has written music prerecorded by the Crossing choir — a “musical motto” based on a health manual from the time of the epidemic, and melodies using names of Philadelphia victims and healthcare workers. “I am named after a relative of blessed memory who died in that epidemic, so I thought I had to be a part of it,” said the Pulitzer Prize-winning composer. David Avery Lang is named for his father’s cousin, Daniel Abraham Leibowitz, who had just arrived in America from Lithuania when World War I broke out. At 18, he enlisted in the army and was sent to boot camp in Georgia, where he got sick and died. “He meant a lot to the family, because he was living proof of the deep and real commitment of the new immigrants to the United States,” said Lang. "His enlistment meant that they would belong here, and his death rattled them all so much that they were still mourning him when I was born, 38 years later.” (spitspreadsdeath.com)