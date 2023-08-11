Yannick joins the contract-seeking Philadelphia Orchestra musicians in a sea of blue solidarity

Yannick Nézet-Séguin, the Philadelphia Orchestra’s music and artistic director, wearing a blue union T-shirt, joined his musicians in a show of solidarity Friday during an open rehearsal at the orchestra’s Saratoga Springs, N.Y., summer residency.

The rehearsal of “Rachmaninoff at 150,” attended by a few hundred people, coincided with contract negotiations between Local 77 of the American Federation of Musicians and the Philadelphia Orchestra and Kimmel Center Inc. The performance was at the Saratoga Performing Arts Center.

Orchestra music directors usually don’t get involved in labor negotiations or make public comments on such disputes, but Nézet-Séguin, who tends to shy away from controversy, wore the same Local 77 shirt as his musicians during the performance. So did piano soloist Bruce Liu, who is also not a union member.

The musicians, whose contract expires Sept. 10, say they are seeking comparable compensation with other premier American orchestras. Although they are in the top tier of those orchestras, they say they are last among the nation’s premier symphony orchestras economically.

They want improved retirement benefits, better pay for freelance musicians who play in the orchestra on an as-needed basis, filling of the 15 vacant positions, and improved leave and scheduling protections.

“Philadelphia has one of the greatest orchestras in the world and there is no question that they will continue to be fairly compensated,” said Philadelphia Orchestra and Kimmel Center spokeswoman Ashley Berke. “We are working in partnership with the musicians’ negotiating team on a new contract.”

But union leaders and members say what they have gotten so far isn’t enough.

“The Philadelphia Orchestra is the most recognized musical organization in the world, and it’s time its musicians are treated with the dignity and respect they deserve,” said Ellen Trainer, Local 77 president. “Years of pay inequities, slashed benefits and unfair treatment have diminished and jeopardized the people who make every performance possible, including freelance musicians who fill in as substitutes. We know this organization has the ability to provide a fair contract.”

Dara Morales, orchestra violinist and member of the union’s negotiating committee, said the current pay and labor conditions are losing the orchestra talent.

“Becoming a member of the Philadelphia Orchestra was the highest prize for symphony musicians for decades,” Morales said. “But now people who want to be treated and compensated fairly no longer jump to play in the Philadelphia Orchestra. They go elsewhere.”