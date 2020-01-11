For the Emerging Voices concerts, the tenor has assigned himself a steep challenge on Jan. 19 with The Diary of One Who Disappeared, a song cycle about a white man leaving home for a Romany girl amid an intense sexual awakening. On the basis of language, Phan would seem to be an unlikely candidate for a piece written in Czech at the end of World War I by composer Leos Janacek. But what is likely casting for him?