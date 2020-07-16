Renard Edwards, a violist with the Philadelphia Orchestra, plays with other string musicians during a candlelight vigil and short concert in memory of Elijah McClain in Malcolm X Park on Wednesday night. McClain, a 23-year-old massage therapist and violinist, died last summer a few days after police in Colorado detained him, placed him in a carotid hold, and injected him with a sedative. String vigils have been held in New York, Boston, Chicago, and dozens of other cities for him and other Black Americans killed by police.