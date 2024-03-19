The World Oddities Expo returns next month with peculiar pleasures and treasures

All things strange and peculiar are making their return to Center City next month at the World Oddities Expo.

The traveling festival, which brands itself as a “peculiar paradise where weird thrives,” is a one-day odyssey of rare trinkets, animal bones, and contortionists. The event returns to Philly on April 27 and takes place at the Pennsylvania Convention Center from noon to 8 p.m.

The mind behind the expo is Adam Hutter, who organized the first iteration of the event in Philly back in 2018. “It’s a peculiar paradise like no other,” Hutter told The Inquirer in 2023 when the event took place over two days. The expo, which moved to the Convention Center to accommodate growing crowds last year, now also makes stops across the country.

The event will host live burlesque performances and pop-up tattoo parlors along with a selection of macabre art, jewelry, and home decor. There will be hands-on workshops on taxidermy, butterfly pinning, owl pellet dissection, among others.

The lineup of performers has yet to be announced, but past events have had sword swallowers, glass walkers, and other circus acts.

Tickets start at $20 for a general pass that gives attendees access to the show floor, which will be filled with vendors, interactive entertainment, and performances. Guests 12 years and under can enter for free.

Butterfly pinning and Victorian hair bouquet classes are $125 each. And for $175, guests can learn how to taxidermy a rat, and leave with a plaque adorned with a rodent’s head. The owl pellet dissection course costs $20.

For more information, visit woetothee.com.