Summer boredom may have its upside, but it doesn’t have to be a foregone conclusion. The region has plenty of ways to keep families entertained — and brains engaged — this season. The Seaport Museum is putting on mini-cruises; the zoo has erected an obstacle course. Kidchella is back, along with Art Splash, Bug Fest, CultureFest, animatronic dinos, the Barnes’ block party, and the Wiggles. Everyone seems to be celebrating the moon landing’s 50th.