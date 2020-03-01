The near-full Zellerbach Hall was mostly up for this Glass marathon. Of course there were defections, but only leaving pockets of empty seats, suggesting that the concert was some class assignment that didn’t require students to stay to the end. Those who stayed were deeply attentive, though somehow applause seemed like an awfully quaint reaction. This music is so tightly scored that you weren’t sure if the performance was more of a reenactment. Certainly, the concert was a superhuman act of concentration from remarkably distinguished personnel, which did not include Glass himself, but longtime collaborators such as Michael Riesman on keyboard, as well as the noted composer Lisa Bielawa on vocals, wind players Peter Hess, Andrew Sterman and Sam Sadigursky, keyboardist Mick Rossi, plus two sound engineers, Dan Bora and Ryan Kelly.