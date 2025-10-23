Philly will celebrate ‘52 Weeks of Firsts’ in 2026. Here is the complete schedule of festivities.
Philadelphia will mark America’s 250th with “52 Weeks of Firsts,” a 2026 celebration of Philly inventions — from the first flag and zoo to the first selfie and Slinky.
Sure, Philly’s the birthplace of the nation. But we’re also the site of the first hot air balloon ride (1793), the first selfie (1839), and the first pencil with an attached eraser (1858). So why not celebrate these Philly firsts and many more?
Every week, all year, there will be a new party somewhere in the city honoring a different “Philly-born” first, replete with a “first-ival,” storytelling, giveaways, scavenger hunts, and an oversized #1 sculpture made of foam to mark the exact spot, or closest thing to it, of the milestone.
On Thursday, during another festive gathering at the Constitution Center, featuring circus performers, Mummers, Once Upon A Nation Storytellers, and ice cream sodas from Franklin Fountain, officials announced the complete schedule for “52 Weeks of Firsts” (listed below).
“Philadelphia has always been a city of firsts — from the founding of our nation to innovations that shaped everyday life,” said Amy Needle, president and CEO of Historic Philadelphia, Inc. “It’s an opportunity for residents and visitors alike to go and explore and find these firsts and learn about all the amazing history and innovation that has happened in Philadelphia in the last 250 years.”
Fitting with planners’ promise to bring the 250th celebration to the neighborhoods, the 52 Weeks festivities will take place across at least 16 different city neighborhoods, Needle said. In compiling the list, a partnership of representatives from 22 Philly museums and cultural institutions, adhered to a strict definition of “first” from Merriam Webster: “preceding all others in time, order, or importance.”
Some Philly firsts are known to every schoolchild. Like the first American flag (thanks, Betsy: 1777). And first naming of the United States (1776.) Others may stump even the most ardent Philly booster. Like the country’s First Public Showing of a Motion Picture (1870), first U.S. Weather bureau office (also 1870), and first electronic computer (1945.)
The 52 Weeks of First aims to capture all that has made Philly first in the nation throughout the years, Needle said.
“There are so many things that Philadelphia has to be excited about,” she said.
Here is the full list, with the schedule for the whole year.
52 Weeks of Firsts — Week by Week
First Hot Air Balloon Flight in America: 1793
The Athenaeum, Jan. 3, 2026
First Folk Parade: 1901
Mummers Museum, Jan. 10, 2026
First Volunteer Fire Company: 1736
Fireman’s Hall Museum, Jan. 17, 2026
First Professional Basketball League: 1898
Location TBD, Jan. 24, 2026
First Public Girl Scout Cookie Sale: 1932
Location TBD, Jan. 31, 2026
First African Methodist Episcopal Congregation: 1794
Mother Bethel AME Church, Feb. 7, 2026
First Abolitionist Society in America: 1775
The African American Museum in Philadelphia, Feb. 14, 2026
First Authentic Chinese Gate Built in America: 1984
Chinatown Friendship Gate, Chinatown, Feb. 21, 2026
First Public Protest Against Slavery in America: 1688
Germantown Mennonite Historic Trust, Feb. 28, 2026
First Flower Show: 1829
Pennsylvania Convention Center, March 7, 2026
First Women’s Medical College: 1850
Drexel University, March 14, 2026
First Match Folder: 1892
Science History Institute, March 21, 2026
First Medical School in America: 1765
Perelman School of Medicine, March 28, 2026
First Botanical Garden: 1728
Bartram’s Garden, April 4, 2026
First Circus Performance in America: 1793
Philadelphia School of Circus Arts, April 11, 2026
First Stadium in America: 1895
Franklin Field, April 18, 2026
First Postmaster: 1737
Franklin Court, April 25, 2026
First American-Made Piano and Sousaphone: 1775/1893
Ensemble Arts Philly, May 2, 2026
First Mother’s Day: 1908
Rittenhouse Square, May 9, 2026
First Hospital in America: 1751
Pennsylvania Hospital, May 16, 2026
First World’s Fair on American Soil: 1876
Please Touch Museum, May 23, 2026
First Steamboat for Passengers and Freight: 1787
Independence Seaport Museum, May 30, 2026
First American Flag: 1777
Betsy Ross House, June 6, 2026
First U.S. Army: 1775
Museum of the American Revolution, June 13, 2026
First Annual Reminder Demonstration: 1965
Philly Pride Visitor Center, June 20, 2026
First Paper Maker in America: 1690
Rittenhouse Town, June 27, 2026
First Bank of the United States: 1791
First Bank of the United States, July 4, 2026
First Organized Baseball Team: 1831
Citizens Bank Park, July 11, 2026
First Ice Cream Soda: October 1874
The Franklin Institute, July 18, 2026
First American Art School: 1805
Pennsylvania Academy of the Fine Arts, July 25, 2026
First Pencil with Attached Eraser: 1858
Location TBD, Aug. 1, 2026
First Zoo in America: 1874
Philadelphia Zoo Aug. 8, 2026
First U.S. Mint: 1793
Location TBD, Philadelphia, Aug. 15, 2026
First Selfie: 1839
Love Park, Aug. 22, 2026
First Slinky: 1943
Philadelphia Art Museum, Aug. 29, 2026
First Signing of the Constitution: 1787
National Constitution Center, Sept. 5, 2026
First Continental Congress: 1774
Carpenters’ Hall, Sept. 12, 2026
First Naming of the United States: 1776
Independence Hall, Sept. 19, 2026
First Ronald McDonald House: 1974
Ronald McDonald House Sept. 26, 2026
First Penitentiary in America: 1829
Eastern State Penitentiary, Oct. 3, 2026
First Peoples
Penn Museum, Oct. 10, 2026
First U.S. Navy & Marine Corps: 1775
Arch Street Meeting House, Oct. 17, 2026
First Public Showing of a Motion Picture: 1870
Philadelphia Film Society, Oct. 24, 2026
First Modern Detective Story Written: 1841
Edgar Allan Poe House, Oct. 31, 2026
First Thanksgiving Day Parade in America: 1920
Benjamin Franklin Parkway, Nov. 7, 2026
First University in America: 1740
University of Pennsylvania, Nov. 14, 2026
First Children’s Hospital in America: 1855
Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia, Nov. 21, 2026
First Electronic Computer: 1945
University of Pennsylvania, Nov. 28, 2026
First Weather Bureau: 1870
Franklin Institute, Dec. 5, 2026
First Scientific Society of Natural History: 1812
Location TBD, Dec. 12, 2026
First Public Lending Library in America: 1731
Library Company of Philadelphia, Dec. 19, 2026
Philly Food Firsts: First Cheesesteak 1930s/Water Ice 1932/Bubble Gum 1928
Reading Terminal Market, Dec. 26, 2026
A map of the events is available at https://www.visitphilly.com/52-weeks-of-firsts/.