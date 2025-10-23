Skip to content
Philly will celebrate ‘52 Weeks of Firsts’ in 2026. Here is the complete schedule of festivities.

Philadelphia will mark America’s 250th with “52 Weeks of Firsts,” a 2026 celebration of Philly inventions — from the first flag and zoo to the first selfie and Slinky.

First Lady Abigail Adams, portrayed by Johanna Dunphy, introduces city officials, historical and cultural leaders to start a press conference at the National Constitution Center Tuesday, Apr. 8, 2025 announcing 52 Weeks of Firsts. In honor of the Semiquincentennial, the Philadelphia Historic District will celebrate 52 weeks of Philly firsts in 2026. Each week throughout the year, the citywide celebration will honor everything from the first African American Methodist Episcopal Church, first Flower Show, first American flag, first zoo, first Children’s Hospital, first penitentiary, first Thanksgiving parade and first slinky.
Sure, Philly’s the birthplace of the nation. But we’re also the site of the first hot air balloon ride (1793), the first selfie (1839), and the first pencil with an attached eraser (1858). So why not celebrate these Philly firsts and many more?

Every week, all year, there will be a new party somewhere in the city honoring a different “Philly-born” first, replete with a “first-ival,” storytelling, giveaways, scavenger hunts, and an oversized #1 sculpture made of foam to mark the exact spot, or closest thing to it, of the milestone.

On Thursday, during another festive gathering at the Constitution Center, featuring circus performers, Mummers, Once Upon A Nation Storytellers, and ice cream sodas from Franklin Fountain, officials announced the complete schedule for “52 Weeks of Firsts” (listed below).

“Philadelphia has always been a city of firsts — from the founding of our nation to innovations that shaped everyday life,” said Amy Needle, president and CEO of Historic Philadelphia, Inc. “It’s an opportunity for residents and visitors alike to go and explore and find these firsts and learn about all the amazing history and innovation that has happened in Philadelphia in the last 250 years.”

Fitting with planners’ promise to bring the 250th celebration to the neighborhoods, the 52 Weeks festivities will take place across at least 16 different city neighborhoods, Needle said. In compiling the list, a partnership of representatives from 22 Philly museums and cultural institutions, adhered to a strict definition of “first” from Merriam Webster: “preceding all others in time, order, or importance.”

Some Philly firsts are known to every schoolchild. Like the first American flag (thanks, Betsy: 1777). And first naming of the United States (1776.) Others may stump even the most ardent Philly booster. Like the country’s First Public Showing of a Motion Picture (1870), first U.S. Weather bureau office (also 1870), and first electronic computer (1945.)

The 52 Weeks of First aims to capture all that has made Philly first in the nation throughout the years, Needle said.

“There are so many things that Philadelphia has to be excited about,” she said.

Here is the full list, with the schedule for the whole year.

52 Weeks of Firsts — Week by Week

First Hot Air Balloon Flight in America: 1793

  1. The Athenaeum, Jan. 3, 2026

First Folk Parade: 1901

  1. Mummers Museum, Jan. 10, 2026

First Volunteer Fire Company: 1736

  1. Fireman’s Hall Museum, Jan. 17, 2026

First Professional Basketball League: 1898

  1. Location TBD, Jan. 24, 2026

First Public Girl Scout Cookie Sale: 1932

  1. Location TBD, Jan. 31, 2026

First African Methodist Episcopal Congregation: 1794

  1. Mother Bethel AME Church, Feb. 7, 2026

First Abolitionist Society in America: 1775

  1. The African American Museum in Philadelphia, Feb. 14, 2026

First Authentic Chinese Gate Built in America: 1984

  1. Chinatown Friendship Gate, Chinatown, Feb. 21, 2026

First Public Protest Against Slavery in America: 1688

  1. Germantown Mennonite Historic Trust, Feb. 28, 2026

First Flower Show: 1829

  1. Pennsylvania Convention Center, March 7, 2026

First Women’s Medical College: 1850

  1. Drexel University, March 14, 2026

First Match Folder: 1892

  1. Science History Institute, March 21, 2026

First Medical School in America: 1765

  1. Perelman School of Medicine, March 28, 2026

First Botanical Garden: 1728

  1. Bartram’s Garden, April 4, 2026

First Circus Performance in America: 1793

  1. Philadelphia School of Circus Arts, April 11, 2026

First Stadium in America: 1895

  1. Franklin Field, April 18, 2026

First Postmaster: 1737

  1. Franklin Court, April 25, 2026

First American-Made Piano and Sousaphone: 1775/1893

  1. Ensemble Arts Philly, May 2, 2026

First Mother’s Day: 1908

  1. Rittenhouse Square, May 9, 2026

First Hospital in America: 1751

  1. Pennsylvania Hospital, May 16, 2026

First World’s Fair on American Soil: 1876

  1. Please Touch Museum, May 23, 2026

First Steamboat for Passengers and Freight: 1787

  1. Independence Seaport Museum, May 30, 2026

First American Flag: 1777

  1. Betsy Ross House, June 6, 2026

First U.S. Army: 1775

  1. Museum of the American Revolution, June 13, 2026

First Annual Reminder Demonstration: 1965

  1. Philly Pride Visitor Center, June 20, 2026

First Paper Maker in America: 1690

  1. Rittenhouse Town, June 27, 2026

First Bank of the United States: 1791

  1. First Bank of the United States, July 4, 2026

First Organized Baseball Team: 1831

  1. Citizens Bank Park, July 11, 2026

First Ice Cream Soda: October 1874

  1. The Franklin Institute, July 18, 2026

First American Art School: 1805

  1. Pennsylvania Academy of the Fine Arts, July 25, 2026

First Pencil with Attached Eraser: 1858

  1. Location TBD, Aug. 1, 2026

First Zoo in America: 1874

  1. Philadelphia Zoo Aug. 8, 2026

First U.S. Mint: 1793

  1. Location TBD, Philadelphia, Aug. 15, 2026

First Selfie: 1839

  1. Love Park, Aug. 22, 2026

First Slinky: 1943

  1. Philadelphia Art Museum, Aug. 29, 2026

First Signing of the Constitution: 1787

  1. National Constitution Center, Sept. 5, 2026

First Continental Congress: 1774

  1. Carpenters’ Hall, Sept. 12, 2026

First Naming of the United States: 1776

  1. Independence Hall, Sept. 19, 2026

First Ronald McDonald House: 1974

  1. Ronald McDonald House Sept. 26, 2026

First Penitentiary in America: 1829

  1. Eastern State Penitentiary, Oct. 3, 2026

First Peoples

  1. Penn Museum, Oct. 10, 2026

First U.S. Navy & Marine Corps: 1775

  1. Arch Street Meeting House, Oct. 17, 2026

First Public Showing of a Motion Picture: 1870

  1. Philadelphia Film Society, Oct. 24, 2026

First Modern Detective Story Written: 1841

  1. Edgar Allan Poe House, Oct. 31, 2026

First Thanksgiving Day Parade in America: 1920

  1. Benjamin Franklin Parkway, Nov. 7, 2026

First University in America: 1740

  1. University of Pennsylvania, Nov. 14, 2026

First Children’s Hospital in America: 1855

  1. Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia, Nov. 21, 2026

First Electronic Computer: 1945

  1. University of Pennsylvania, Nov. 28, 2026

First Weather Bureau: 1870

  1. Franklin Institute, Dec. 5, 2026

First Scientific Society of Natural History: 1812

  1. Location TBD, Dec. 12, 2026

First Public Lending Library in America: 1731

  1. Library Company of Philadelphia, Dec. 19, 2026

Philly Food Firsts: First Cheesesteak 1930s/Water Ice 1932/Bubble Gum 1928

  1. Reading Terminal Market, Dec. 26, 2026

A map of the events is available at https://www.visitphilly.com/52-weeks-of-firsts/.