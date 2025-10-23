Philly will celebrate ‘52 Weeks of Firsts’ in 2026. Here is the complete schedule of festivities.

Sure, Philly’s the birthplace of the nation. But we’re also the site of the first hot air balloon ride (1793), the first selfie (1839), and the first pencil with an attached eraser (1858). So why not celebrate these Philly firsts and many more?

Advertisement

Every week, all year, there will be a new party somewhere in the city honoring a different “Philly-born” first, replete with a “first-ival,” storytelling, giveaways, scavenger hunts, and an oversized #1 sculpture made of foam to mark the exact spot, or closest thing to it, of the milestone.

On Thursday, during another festive gathering at the Constitution Center, featuring circus performers, Mummers, Once Upon A Nation Storytellers, and ice cream sodas from Franklin Fountain, officials announced the complete schedule for “52 Weeks of Firsts” (listed below).

“Philadelphia has always been a city of firsts — from the founding of our nation to innovations that shaped everyday life,” said Amy Needle, president and CEO of Historic Philadelphia, Inc. “It’s an opportunity for residents and visitors alike to go and explore and find these firsts and learn about all the amazing history and innovation that has happened in Philadelphia in the last 250 years.”

Fitting with planners’ promise to bring the 250th celebration to the neighborhoods, the 52 Weeks festivities will take place across at least 16 different city neighborhoods, Needle said. In compiling the list, a partnership of representatives from 22 Philly museums and cultural institutions, adhered to a strict definition of “first” from Merriam Webster: “preceding all others in time, order, or importance.”

Some Philly firsts are known to every schoolchild. Like the first American flag (thanks, Betsy: 1777). And first naming of the United States (1776.) Others may stump even the most ardent Philly booster. Like the country’s First Public Showing of a Motion Picture (1870), first U.S. Weather bureau office (also 1870), and first electronic computer (1945.)

The 52 Weeks of First aims to capture all that has made Philly first in the nation throughout the years, Needle said.

“There are so many things that Philadelphia has to be excited about,” she said.

Here is the full list, with the schedule for the whole year.

52 Weeks of Firsts — Week by Week

First Hot Air Balloon Flight in America: 1793

The Athenaeum, Jan. 3, 2026

First Folk Parade: 1901

Mummers Museum, Jan. 10, 2026

First Volunteer Fire Company: 1736

Fireman’s Hall Museum, Jan. 17, 2026

First Professional Basketball League: 1898

Location TBD, Jan. 24, 2026

First Public Girl Scout Cookie Sale: 1932

Location TBD, Jan. 31, 2026

First African Methodist Episcopal Congregation: 1794

Mother Bethel AME Church, Feb. 7, 2026

First Abolitionist Society in America: 1775

The African American Museum in Philadelphia, Feb. 14, 2026

First Authentic Chinese Gate Built in America: 1984

Chinatown Friendship Gate, Chinatown, Feb. 21, 2026

First Public Protest Against Slavery in America: 1688

Germantown Mennonite Historic Trust, Feb. 28, 2026

First Flower Show: 1829

Pennsylvania Convention Center, March 7, 2026

First Women’s Medical College: 1850

Drexel University, March 14, 2026

First Match Folder: 1892

Science History Institute, March 21, 2026

First Medical School in America: 1765

Perelman School of Medicine, March 28, 2026

First Botanical Garden: 1728

Bartram’s Garden, April 4, 2026

First Circus Performance in America: 1793

Philadelphia School of Circus Arts, April 11, 2026

First Stadium in America: 1895

Franklin Field, April 18, 2026

First Postmaster: 1737

Franklin Court, April 25, 2026

First American-Made Piano and Sousaphone: 1775/1893

Ensemble Arts Philly, May 2, 2026

First Mother’s Day: 1908

Rittenhouse Square, May 9, 2026

First Hospital in America: 1751

Pennsylvania Hospital, May 16, 2026

First World’s Fair on American Soil: 1876

Please Touch Museum, May 23, 2026

First Steamboat for Passengers and Freight: 1787

Independence Seaport Museum, May 30, 2026

First American Flag: 1777

Betsy Ross House, June 6, 2026

First U.S. Army: 1775

Museum of the American Revolution, June 13, 2026

First Annual Reminder Demonstration: 1965

Philly Pride Visitor Center, June 20, 2026

First Paper Maker in America: 1690

Rittenhouse Town, June 27, 2026

First Bank of the United States: 1791

First Bank of the United States, July 4, 2026

First Organized Baseball Team: 1831

Citizens Bank Park, July 11, 2026

First Ice Cream Soda: October 1874

The Franklin Institute, July 18, 2026

First American Art School: 1805

Pennsylvania Academy of the Fine Arts, July 25, 2026

First Pencil with Attached Eraser: 1858

Location TBD, Aug. 1, 2026

First Zoo in America: 1874

Philadelphia Zoo Aug. 8, 2026

First U.S. Mint: 1793

Location TBD, Philadelphia, Aug. 15, 2026

First Selfie: 1839

Love Park, Aug. 22, 2026

First Slinky: 1943

Philadelphia Art Museum, Aug. 29, 2026

First Signing of the Constitution: 1787

National Constitution Center, Sept. 5, 2026

First Continental Congress: 1774

Carpenters’ Hall, Sept. 12, 2026

First Naming of the United States: 1776

Independence Hall, Sept. 19, 2026

First Ronald McDonald House: 1974

Ronald McDonald House Sept. 26, 2026

First Penitentiary in America: 1829

Eastern State Penitentiary, Oct. 3, 2026

First Peoples

Penn Museum, Oct. 10, 2026

First U.S. Navy & Marine Corps: 1775

Arch Street Meeting House, Oct. 17, 2026

First Public Showing of a Motion Picture: 1870

Philadelphia Film Society, Oct. 24, 2026

First Modern Detective Story Written: 1841

Edgar Allan Poe House, Oct. 31, 2026

First Thanksgiving Day Parade in America: 1920

Benjamin Franklin Parkway, Nov. 7, 2026

First University in America: 1740

University of Pennsylvania, Nov. 14, 2026

First Children’s Hospital in America: 1855

Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia, Nov. 21, 2026

First Electronic Computer: 1945

University of Pennsylvania, Nov. 28, 2026

First Weather Bureau: 1870

Franklin Institute, Dec. 5, 2026

First Scientific Society of Natural History: 1812

Location TBD, Dec. 12, 2026

First Public Lending Library in America: 1731

Library Company of Philadelphia, Dec. 19, 2026

Philly Food Firsts: First Cheesesteak 1930s/Water Ice 1932/Bubble Gum 1928

Reading Terminal Market, Dec. 26, 2026

A map of the events is available at https://www.visitphilly.com/52-weeks-of-firsts/.