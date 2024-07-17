Philly drag performer Lasha Cristál’s advice for getting involved in the community: ‘Step out and support the shows.’

Lasha Cristál has always loved performing.

“It was always one of the greatest joys of mine,” said the current Mx. Level Up 2024 title holder. “To be able to do it and get paid, honey, that’s the ultimate goal.”

Cristál, originally from New Jersey, has been performing in the Philly drag scene for around six years. She has felt supported from the start.

“I was welcomed [by] icons and the people that are here ... The VinChelles of Philadelphia, the Eric Jaffes, the Sapphira Cristáls. These legends that support us and create opportunities for us,” she mused. “VinChelle opens up competition spaces, specifically for the Black and POC performers who are overlooked. A lot of opportunities in my career, VinChelle’s name is at the end of it.”

In order to be crowned Mx. Level Up, Cristál had to compete against several other performers at Level Up, an LGBTQ+ and Black-owned bar and lounge in Philly’s Gayborhood. The competition, Cristál said, has all of the traditional pageant categories and is taken seriously, but the environment is more relaxed and laid-back than usual. The categories she had to master were talent, a questionnaire, and a presentation on self-expression.

“I chose to embody Oshun, who is a goddess that is dear to my heart, of African spirituality. It was one of my favorite runways to put together. I had a custom crown from Edith Wiggles and Giggles. For my talent portion, I chose to make a little noise and be a little loud about some of the issues that are going on today, which I was happy to display on such a platform.”

The pageant at Level Up is open to all artists, which Cristál said is different from other pageants she has participated in. “My runner-up was a drag king and trans man, Eugene Rideher ... it’s a very inclusive space.”

For those looking to get involved in the community, Cristál recommends “stepping out.”

“It’s okay if you don’t have a look yet, step out and support the shows,” she said. “Just show your face and don’t be shy. Speak to us and say ‘I loved your outfit, I loved your performance, I’m up and coming and would love to get involved.’ Closed mouths don’t get fed. It’s a welcoming community.”

You can catch Lasha Cristál’s show ‘Blah Blah with Lasha’ every second Sunday of the month at Level Up Bar & Lounge at 1330 Walnut St. Tickets can be purchased at levelupphl.com/blahblah.