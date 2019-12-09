And the Philly Pops has tailored holiday shows for audiences beyond the Kimmel this year. An “Uptown Christmas” at the Met Philadelphia last week had a funkier, phatter sound, with guest vocalists Tituss Burgess and Luis Figueroa, in addition to Gonzalez and the St. Thomas Choir. On Dec. 20, the Philly Pops Big Band takes "Christmas in the City 2” to the Xcite Center at Parx Casino, with music director Todd Ellison at the podium, vocal guests Charl Brown and Tiffany Jones, and some Motown Christmas flavor.