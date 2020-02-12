Abell is somewhat unusual in the field. Most of his work is outside of the Pops realm. For Opera Philadelphia, he led an innovative production of The Magic Flute in 2017, and this season he is conducting Porgy and Bess with Atlanta Opera and Die Fledermaus with Opera Theatre of St. Louis. He is performing with the Melodica Men and is at work on a recording of 1940s and ’50s 20th Century Fox musicals that is expected to be released in 2021.