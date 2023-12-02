Almost a year later, Philly Pops says it will pay its debt to musicians. But will the band play on?

The Philly Pops has agreed to pay musicians back pay and other costs associated with broadcasts of last year’s Christmas show at the Kimmel Center, ending one of two lawsuits in which the Pops has been enmeshed.

Under the terms of a stipulation approved Thursday by the U.S. District Court for Eastern Pennsylvania, the Pops says it will pay $300,000 to end the matter.

Whether the resolution puts the Pops organization any closer to getting back onto the stage of Verizon Hall or elsewhere isn’t clear. Karen Corbin, the group’s president and CEO, provided a prepared statement, but did not answer further questions about the group’s future.

“We continue to explore all options in an ongoing effort to settle our obligations from last season. This filing is one of several efforts to do so,” she said via email.

The American Federation of Musicians (AFM) sued the Pops in March for nonpayment of fees owed to players for two Christmas broadcasts shown on 6abc and the U.S. government’s American Forces Network. The suit asked for an award of wages as well as late fees and contributions to pension plans totaling $313,472.55.

Pops leaders disputed the amount in an April court filing, but at the time did not cite a monetary figure of their own accounting.

AFM lawyer Jennifer P. Garner said the resolution meant that the Pops accepted its liability for the debt. But she was not especially optimistic about the prospects of ever seeing the money.

“I don’t know if or when we will collect it. Their situation isn’t really very stable. So who knows?”

It’s been almost a full year since the full Pops orchestra last performed a concert. Ticket income has traditionally been its largest source of revenue. Their big-money maker, the annual Christmas program at the Kimmel, is being presented this season by the art center with a successor group, the No Name Pops.

Of the $300,000 the Pops agreed to pay the AFM, $226,000 would go to wages, pension, and health and welfare, with the balance to resolve late fees, Garner said.

The unpaid obligation from last year landed the Pops on the “unfair list” of the AFM, which means union members are not allowed to accept work with the group. In order for the ban to be lifted, the Pops must also settle other obligations to musicians, which includes other back payments to the pension fund, said Ellen Trainer, president of AFM Local 77.

Corbin on Friday said the Pops was “mindful” of those obligations to musicians, and was “active in efforts to address them and have been in touch with [Trainer] as recently as this week.”

Also pending is the Pops’ lawsuit against the Philadelphia Orchestra and Kimmel Center, Inc., which evicted the Pops from Verizon Hall in January in a dispute over back rent and other fees owed by the Pops. A spokesperson for POKC said there were “no changes in the status of the litigation, which remains ongoing.”

The Pops has not publicly shared any plan or vision for its future. A conference with the judge in the POKC lawsuit slated for October was canceled, and the Pops’ legal representation has been in flux. Phone numbers for the Pops office have been disconnected, and the group’s website has been inoperable since October except for the display of a single message:

The Philly POPS website is paused for reconstruction. Stay tuned for updates.