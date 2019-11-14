Jesenia De Moya Correa

A picture of the paper-maché sculpture created by artist José, only identified by his first name during the opening of the exhibit 'Vidas suspendidas / Suspended Lives' at Philadelphia's Magic Gardens on Oct. 11, 2019. As a young child, he innocently conducted an act that led to his mother's incarceration and deportation. For this exhibit, José narrates the experiences of sadness that has surrounded this life as an immigrant in the United States with the sculpture and an oral history to listen online.