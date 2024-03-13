Rita’s introduces a new water ice flavor for the spring. Also on offer: free cups of water ice.

The sun is out and Philly flowers are set to bloom, which means one thing — it’s water/wooder ice season. And lovers of the sweet and frosty delicacy are in for a treat.

To celebrate the first day of spring on March 19, Rita’s is offering a new sweet and sour flavor that might make some scrunch their nose and pucker their lips. It’s the Sour Patch Kids Watermelon Ice, which is featured in Rita’s signature gelati and ice blender treats.

The new Sour Patch Kids flavor is the second collaboration between Rita’s and the candy brand. The first was the Sour Patch Kids Red, which hit Rita’s lineup back in 2012, according to PhillyVoice.

The new water ice flavor, however, is only one part of this sweet deal. Customers can also enjoy any 6-ounce water ice cup for free at all Rita’s locations next Tuesday, according to the Italian ice chain.

While Rita’s spring day deals are common, other chains have now taken note and added their seasonal promos.

On March 19, Dairy Queen will give away free vanilla ice cream cones at its Conshohocken, Drexel Hill, Pennsauken Township, and other area locations. The deal will be available at all non-mall locations. But select shopping locations — like Grant Plaza — will give away free cones with a purchase.

Along with free scoops and water ice cups, Weckerly’s Ice Cream added another day of operation, going from five to six days a week. On March 8, the Igloo made a return to in-season hours, and Pop’s Homemade Water Ice has also opened back up for the spring season.