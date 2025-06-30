Rob McElhenney has changed his name to ‘Rob Mac’

It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia star Rob McElhenney is tired of people mispronouncing his last name.

So he found a solution. Last week, the actor decided to adopt the name fans have called him for 20 years.

Advertisement

The actor, producer, and co-creator of Welcome to Wrexham has filed to legally change his name to “Rob Mac.

“As our business and our storytelling is expanding into other regions of the world and other languages in which my name is even harder to pronounce, I’m just going by Rob Mac,” the South Philly native said in a May interview with Variety.

Of course, the name is not new to It’s Always Sunny fans. McElhenney’s character in the long-running series is named Ronald “Mac” McDonald, the co-owner and self-appointed bouncer for Paddy’s Pub.

The actor has been credited as “Rob Mac” by FX, which airs the long-running sitcom, which just dropped a trailer for its 17th season.

Actor Ryan Reynolds, who owns the Welsh football club Wrexham A.F.C. with McElhenney, has also poked fun at the mispronunciation of his surname.

In 2023, Reynolds created a musical video for McElhenney’s birthday, where Reynolds teaches people how to pronounce the latter’s last name with help from McElhenney’s wife and It’s Always Sunny co-star, Kaitlin Olson.

“They think they recognize him from his big-time TV show,” Reynolds sang. “But despite the accolades, despite the load of fame, one thing that they do not know is how to say his name.”

But with the new name, fans of McElhenney and “the gang” will be hard-pressed to mess this one up.

The 17th season of It’s Always Sunny premieres on July 9 on FX and FXX, and debuts with the first part of the show’s crossover with Abbott Elementary.