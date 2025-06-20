New ‘Always Sunny’ trailer sheds light on the gang’s high jinks at Abbott Elementary

We’re finally going to see what happened on the other side of the It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia and Abbott Elementary crossover.

When the South Philly gang volunteered at the West Philly school for their court-ordered community service in a January episode of Abbott, viewers only saw the action through the show’s family-friendly (and ABC Standards and Practices-approved) mockumentary lens. Now with the upcoming premiere of the 17th season of Always Sunny, we’ll finally get to see the gang’s uncensored off-camera antics on FXX.

A new trailer provides a glimpse into the crossover chaos, including the moment Danny DeVito’s rich and raunchy Frank Reynolds urinates in a school locker because he had too much coffee.

The second part of the crossover will air on July 9 as part of a two-episode season premiere for Always Sunny.

Beyond the very Philly crossover, the upcoming season will continue to push the group of narcissistic drunks to new and hilarious lows.

Never one to shy away from the spotlight, Frank somehow lands a spot on The Golden Bachelor. “Philadelphia, the birthplace of our nation. Could it be the birthplace of a new love?” says the show’s actual host Jesse Palmer in an introduction.

In his confessional interview, Frank talks about his ideal woman. Of course, he uses words too bawdy for print.

Dennis (Glenn Howerton) tries to attract a mate, too, at one point telling Dee (Kaitlin Olson) that he’s wearing a “testicular fluid scientifically proven to intimidate males and drive females wild.”

Disgusted by the stench, she replies, “Human females?”

The rest of the gang winds up in similarly crazy situations, from Dee competing in a slap fight, to Dennis, Mac (Rob McElhenney), and Charlie (Charlie Day) finding a dead body at a party.

This year marks the 20th anniversary of the It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia premiere. As one of the longest-running sitcoms, the show hasn’t lost any steam — there are plans for a season 18, too.

Catch the new season on FXX. Episodes will also be available to stream the next day on Hulu.