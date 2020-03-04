The production surprised me — in a good way. As one who worries about the American theatre’s capacity to generate new work, the concern persists that we need to generate more original storylines. Seasons are often filled with revivals, reworked narratives, juke box musicals, and stage plays inspired by film, rather than vice-versa. The dramaturg’s note by Alix Rosenfeld reminds us that adaptation — with Shakespeare the ultimate purveyor — is a long-standing hallmark of theater tradition. Rendered with the skill and artistry that People’s Light brings to this effort, it helps put such concerns to rest.