ABC’s ‘Shark Tank’ is coming back to Philly in search of entrepreneurs

Budding Philly entrepreneurs, it’s time to bring your bold ideas to the table and put your negotiation skills to the test. ABC’s Shark Tank is returning to Philadelphia for an open casting call on March 18.

The hit reality show will hold in-person auditions for season 18 at the Rivers Casino Philadelphia.

Advertisement

“Whether you just have a fantastic idea, are a startup or already operating successfully and looking to expand, if you feel you have a lucrative business or product and could use financial backing, then Shark Tank is just the show for you," reads a press release.

Auditions will take place at the Event Center at Rivers Casino, located at 1001 N. Delaware Ave. Wristbands will be distributed from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m., and interviews will begin at 10 a.m.

The Philadelphia stop marks the show’s final in-person open call of 2026, and the only one on the East Coast. Tryouts are open to anyone 18 or older, or those accompanied by a parent or legal guardian, according to the announcement.

If selected, entrepreneurs will have a chance to pitch their concept, product, or service to industry titans, Robert Herjavec, Daymond John, Kevin O’Leary, Barbara Corcoran, Lori Greiner, and Daniel Lubetzky.

Philly’s talent pool has already made a considerable impression on the show.

The show’s casting officials held an open call at Rivers Casino back in April 2025. Later that year, Philly-based entrepreneur Maya Nazareth struck a $300,000 deal on the show for her women’s combat sports apparel company, Alchemize Fightwear.

Orka Bar founder Stephen Longo, of Belmar, N.J., also secured a $100,000 investment for a 25% stake in his high-protein dessert brand.

Interested candidates can apply online or attend the in-person audition. For more information and eligibility requirements, visit abc.com/sharktank.