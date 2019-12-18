For Sheku, the cello seems to be an extension of his arms, so much that he is able to look at the ceiling while playing, monitoring his fingerboard only in the tricky upper range. His light baritone tone quality often blossoms coloristically within the bounds of a single note. In fact, it’s hard to really talk about individual notes in his playing because so much of what he does comes off in lyrically rendered sound shapes. Isata seemed not to be in the least bit challenged by Rachmaninoff’s formidable keyboard writing. But notes weren’t just there; she had arresting coloristic resources to go with them.