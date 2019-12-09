“They need factory documentation. That’s the key. You’ve got to be very careful not to rely on Wikipedia, so to speak, because that could be a compilation [of potentially un-vetted information]. If you’ve got the factory brochures and the actual service manuals, you’ve got something that literally and definitively tells you what that car should look like and how it should be equipped,” he said. “If you get it right from the horse’s mouth, you can be sure you’re doing the right thing.”