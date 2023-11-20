Snipes is kicking off the shopping season with a two-day warehouse sale in North Philly

Strap up your Black Friday boots. Snipes is kicking off the Christmas shopping season with their first ever North Philadelphia warehouse sale.

The sneaker and apparel company, which houses brands like Nike, Jordan, adidas, New Balance, and others, will be selling everything from shoes to streetwear and accessories, according to a spokesperson.

The first Snipes “Blowout Warehouse Sale” will be a two-day event that takes place at 327 E Chew Ave. The sale will take place from 8 a.m. to 9.m. on Friday and from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Saturday. Discounted outwear and shoes start at $39, and t-shirts, tops, sandals, and jeans will be marked down to as low as $6 and $19, according to a Snipes spokesperson. Other items like shorts, socks, hats, and bags are also available for as low as $5 and $6.

Along with deals, shoppers will get to experience a “fusion of fashion, flavor, and music,” according to a press release. Philly’s DJ Deshawn will curate the music for the event, and there will be food trucks on sit .

For more information, go to snipesusa.com.