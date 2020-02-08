BalletX (March 18-29, Wilma Theater). BalletX’s spring season displays world premieres by its annual choreographic fellow and mentor. The year’s pair is Nicole Caruana, being mentored by John McFall. Caruana’s work explores the cyclical nature of existence, and the mysteries of the mind. McFall, a former principal dancer with San Francisco Ballet, has created work for National Ballet of Canada, American Ballet Theatre, and others. The program will also include a premiere from Gregory Dawson, a former dancer with Alonzo King LINES Ballet. (215-893-9456, www.balletx.org)