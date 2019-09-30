“My work does a lot with black culture and honors black culture and holds up black culture,” Jane said. “Inside of that it attempts to maintain futurity and the future. And safety, because all of us are not safe. Even if I can sit in Philadelphia and feel safe, it’s not safe in Mississippi. Even North Philly’s not safe. … Even if I get the privilege of going to Penn and all that stuff, that is a thing to be concerned about. I care about what’s happening.”