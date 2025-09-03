Philadelphia’s own David Corenswet will be back as Superman in ‘Man of Tomorrow’

Philadelphia bred David Corenswet’s imperfect, affable, and slightly corny Superman was a mega hit, grossing $611 million worldwide.

High off that success, Superman writer James Gunn announced on social media Wednesday the sequel, Man of Tomorrow, will hit theaters in July of 2027. And yes, Corenswet, who was once just “a curious Philly theater kid” will be back as the cape-wearing protagonist. Nicholas Hoult is expected to return as Lex Luthor, too, according to Deadline.

Gunn’s post featured an illustration of Superman and Lex Luthor drawn by Jim Lee, chief creative officer of DC Comics, accompanied with the words: "Man of Tomorrow in theaters July 9, 2027."

In recent weeks, Gunn had hinted he was working on the next film, although he did not say it was a straight sequel. Supergirl, starring Milly Alcock, will debut in theaters next June, according to Deadline.

Corenswet, who grew up in Center City and then Merion Park, was Gunn’s favorite pick when he arrived at his audition in 2023. The Juilliard graduate was a relatively unknown TV actor who sent Gunn a handwritten letter about what playing Superman would mean to him.

In Corenswet, Gunn told CNN, he found “the biggest movie star in the world and people don’t know it yet... there are very, very few people that have the acting chops, the comedy chops, and happen to be extraordinarily handsome t the same time.”

Superman was billed as the reset of the DC cinematic universe. It hit theaters on July 11 and opened to $125 million in the domestic box office. It was the first DC movie to cross the $300 million mark since 2022’s The Batman.