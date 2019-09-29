During Stetson’s glory years of the 1920s, the bell tolled the day for the company’s 5,000 workers, calling them to the job and releasing them at the end of the day. It announced the opening of their building-and-loan association and their Sunday school. It marked their holiday celebrations, their illnesses, their meals, their hospital — a miniature city within 25 redbrick buildings occupying nine gritty acres of Kensington, workplace of the world. Only the hospital building, on North Fourth Street, remains standing today.