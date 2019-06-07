We then fast forward to 1989, when a rematch has been planned. Manford Lum (the excellent Richard Chan), a motor-mouthed, rebellious high-school kid who is a phenom of free-throws, talks his way onto the USF team. We won’t realize that there is a hidden reason for his desperation to go to Beijing until the reveal near the end of Act Two. His neighbor Connie (Bi Jean Ngo) is more a plot device than a necessary character.