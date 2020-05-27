Where it came from: “The idea for The Ickabog came to me while I was still writing Harry Potter,” writes Rowland. Her plan had been to publish it after the last of the Potter series, but instead she decided to take a break from writing for children. (She published the novel The Casual Vacancy and has been writing a series of detective stories under the pen name Robert Galbraith.) The Ickabog manuscript went into the attic. When she brought up the idea recently of publishing it online, her two children, now teenagers, were “touchingly enthusiastic.”