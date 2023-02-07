Show off your Eagles pride. Get discounted tickets to ‘1776′

If you haven’t brushed up your Eagles gear ahead of Super Bowl Sunday just yet, you might want do it as soon as you hear what Forrest Theatre is offering fans.

With the fresh-off-Broadway, Tony-winning musical 1776 set to premiere in Philly on Feb. 14, the Theatre is offering tickets to the show for $17.76. All you have to do is show up wearing Eagles memorabilia. But remember not to let out a full-throated “Go Birds” once you’re inside.

The offer is valid through Friday, so stop by the theatre’s box office before it closes at 6 p.m.

The musical 1776 is based on the events that led to the signing of the Declaration of Independence, with actors portraying historical figures John Adams, Benjamin Franklin, Thomas Jefferson, and the other founding fathers of the country. So that’s a fun historical recap and a chance to show off your team colors!

The new production, running from Feb. 14-26, is directed by Jeffrey Page of Philadelphia Theatre Company and Diane Paulus. It will feature a cast that “reflects multiple representations of race, gender, and ethnicity,” according to the Kimmel Cultural Campus website.

For more information on the musical, visit kimmelculturalcampus.org.