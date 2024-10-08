‘44′ — the unsanctioned musical retelling of the Obama years — heads to Philly before Election Day

Thinking of heading to the theater before Election Day to escape the onslaught of political jibber-jabber? Well you’re out of luck: A new musical poking fun at the mythologizing of former President Barack Obama’s White House is heading to Philadelphia.

44, The unOfficial, unSanctioned Obama Musical is taking over the Suzanne Roberts Theatre on Broad Street from Oct. 29 through Nov. 3. Penned by television writer Eli Bauman, 44 is a satirical retelling of Obama’s political career — from his presidential campaign and reelection to the passage of the Affordable Care Act — as told by a less-than-reliable version of Joe Biden.

Though the show never directly mentions what comes after Obama’s two-term presidency, Bauman got the idea for 44 the night Republican Donald Trump was elected president in 2016. Bauma told WBEZ that the musical started off as a way to capture the energy he felt eight years before 2016 as a full-time volunteer on Obama’s campaign who chose knocking doors in Las Vegas over his job as a writer for Desperate Housewives.

As a canvasser, “I was inspired — inspired to do more, to do better, to believe in something,” Bauman said in a statement. “Then eight short years later, wondering how everything had so quickly gone down the toilet, I reached inside the bowl and found inspiration again. If any buffoon with zero qualifications can become president, then why couldn’t I, also a buffoon with zero qualifications, write my first musical?”

44 utilizes a live band — aptly called the Andrew Jackson 5 — to amplify the musical’s R&B-dominant sound and soundtrack a cast of familiar characters that includes (of course) Barack and Michelle, as well as a chorus of the former president’s foes, including former Alaska governor and vice presidential nominee Sarah Palin, Sen. Ted Cruz (R., Texas), and Sen. Mitch McConnell (R., Ky.). Barack Obama is played T.J. Wilkins, a finalist from season 6 of The Voice; Grammy-nominated R&B artist Shanice portrays his first lady.

The musical premiered in Los Angeles in 2023 before doing a brief run of shows in New York and Chicago this summer, where performances nearly coincided with the Democratic National Convention. 44 has received seven BroadwayWorld LA awards, including Best Musical and Best Ensemble. The Chicago Tribune called the show a “smart, sophisticated satire” with standout vocal performances from Wilkins and Shanice.

“As we careen toward the totally normal and stress-free 2024 election, we hope you’ll join us for a look back at the 44th Presidency of the United States — when the White House was full of hope,” said Bauman.

‘44 — The unOfficial, unSanctioned Obama Musical will play a limited run the Suzanne Roberts Theatre from Oct. 29 to Nov. 3. Tickets start at $44 and can be purchased via the show’s official website.