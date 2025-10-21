‘The Comeuppance,’ ‘Poor Judge,’ win big at Barrymore Awards
The 2025 Barrymore Awards spotlighted productions from 13 regional theater companies in 21 categories.
The Barrymore Awards celebrated the best of Philadelphia’s regional theater Monday night at Temple Performing Arts Center, where Theatre Philadelphia spotlighted about 50 nominated productions from the 2024-25 season. Twenty-one awards were presented to 13 local companies.
The top winners were Old City’s Arden Theatre Company and Olde Kensington’s Pig Iron Theatre Company, which each took home four Barrymores. Center City’s Wilma Theater — the 2024 Regional Theatre Tony Award recipient — and Inis Nua Theatre Company earned three awards apiece for multiple productions.
The Wilma’s production of Branden Jacobs-Jenkins’ The Comeuppance, a spooky-tinged millennial drama directed by Wilma co-artistic director Morgan Green, won three awards: outstanding overall production of a play, outstanding ensemble in a play, and outstanding sound design for Jordan McCree.
“The Comeuppance brings the drama of diverging politics and experiences to a microscopic, interpersonal level,” wrote Krista Mar in her Inquirer review. “No one character is a hero, as each of them wins our empathy, especially when possessed by Death, and then loses it. The play holds a mirror to the audience and makes them confront their own biases, assumptions, and judgment.”
Arden Theatre’s Intimate Apparel, a touching tale from Pulitzer-winning playwright Lynn Nottage about an African American seamstress hoping for romance, won two Barrymores. Amina Robinson earned outstanding direction of a play, and David Pica, who played love interest Mr. Marks, received outstanding supporting performance in a play. Robinson has previously won two Barrymore Awards for directing a musical for The Color Purple at Theater Horizon and Once on This Island at the Arden.
Kishia Nixon, the actor behind interior designer Thalia in R. Eric Thomas’ Glitter in the Glass at Theater Exile, also won for outstanding supporting performance in a play. The Inquirer review called the new work “a nimble, nerdy, and very funny play that tries to answer some very tough questions.”
For outstanding leading performances in a play, both awards went to the stars of InterAct Theatre Company’s Rift, or White Lies. Matteo Scammell and Jered McLenigan played two brothers on opposite sides of the political spectrum and each night they alternated roles. (The Barrymores does not divide acting award categories by gender.)
In musical categories, Pig Iron Theater’s production of Poor Judge, which ran at the Wilma Theater as part of the 2024 Fringe Festival, took home three awards: outstanding overall production of a musical, outstanding media design for Mike Long, and outstanding music direction for Alex Bechtel.
The eccentric show, conceived and led by Philadelphia legend Dito van Reigersberg (aka Martha Graham Cracker), is a trippy journey through alt-rock singer Aimee Mann’s catalog, enhanced by fascinating live video taping.
Everyone in the ensemble for the September 2024 production played Aimee with delightfully weird and unexpectedly profound results. It was such a success that the Wilma is bringing it back for another run in January.
Bechtel also won the award for outstanding original music for People’s Light’s production of Peter Panto: A Musical Panto. It’s the second year in a row that the composer has been recognized for his original music; last year he won for Alice in Wonderland: A Musical Panto.
Peter Panto earned another Barrymore as well: Connor McAndrews, who played Smee, won for outstanding supporting performance in a musical, alongside actor Sevon Askew, who won in the same category for playing Benny in Arden Theatre’s RENT.
Inis Nua’s Drip, a solo comedy that ran at Fergie’s Pub, won two Barrymores recognizing director Kyle Metzger and actor Max Gallagher for outstanding leading performance in a musical. The story follows a teen who desperately wants to build a synchronized swim team but doesn’t actually know how to swim. The Inquirer review said the show was “a small bit of joy that makes a heartfelt statement through its casting and earnestness, reminding us in the final number that whoever we are, we should all ‘make, make, make a splash.’”
Also winning for leading performance in a musical was Danny Wilfred, who played Parmesan in Gay Mis, a queer parody of Les Misérables from Philly drag queen Eric Jaffe’s Jaffe St. Queer Productions. Gay Mis took home the Barrymore for outstanding ensemble in a musical as well.
The Philadelphia Award for Social Insight, which comes with a $25,000 prize, went to Esperanza Arts Center for Nichos, a world premiere about Mexican history based on interviews with immigrants in Philly and their families.
For a second year in a row, Theatre Philadelphia did not grant its F. Otto Haas Award for an Emerging Artist, which spotlights up-and-coming Philadelphia actors with a $15,000 cash prize. The organization said it has been unable to grant the award after losing funding.
“The F. Otto Haas Award for an Emerging Artist was a meaningful part of our celebration of Philly theatre for many years,” said Theatre Philadelphia in a statement. “While the F. Otto Haas Award is no longer being presented, we remain deeply grateful for the years of support that made it possible and continue to honor emerging artists across the region through our ongoing recognition programs.”
See the full list of winners (bolded) below.
Outstanding Overall Production of a Play
The Comeuppance — The Wilma Theater
Glitter in the Glass — Theatre Exile
Archduke — The Wilma Theater
Rift, or White Lies — InterAct Theatre
Nosejob — Lightning Rod Special
Square Go — Inis Nua Theatre
Intimate Apparel — Arden Theatre
Outstanding Direction of a Play
Amina Robinson — Intimate Apparel, Arden Theatre
Alex Burns — Cyrano de Bergerac, Quintessence Theatre Group
Morgan Green — The Comeuppance, The Wilma Theater
Nell Bang-Jensen — Nosejob, Lightning Rod Special
James Ijames — August Wilson’s King Hedley II, Arden Theatre
Kathryn MacMillan — Square Go, Inis Nua Theatre
Matt Pfeiffer — Red, Theatre Exile
Outstanding Ensemble in a Play
The Comeuppance — The Wilma Theater
Cyrano de Bergerac — Quintessence Theatre Group
Intimate Apparel — Arden Theatre
A Midsummer Night’s Dream — Quintessence Theatre Group
The 39 Steps — Lantern Theater
Nosejob — Lightning Rod Special
Cato (Remixed) — Philadelphia Artists’ Collective
Outstanding Leading Performance in a Play
J Hernandez — Cyrano de Bergerac, Quintessence Theatre Group
Brandi Porter — Intimate Apparel, Arden Theatre
Matteo Scammell — Rift, or White Lies, InterAct Theatre
Jered McLenigan — Rift, or White Lies, InterAct Theatre
Jessica Johnson — The Half-God of Rainfall, The Wilma Theater
Phillip Brown — American Moor, Lantern Theater
Frank Jimenez — Moreno, InterAct Theatre
Jessica Money — Our Town, New Light Theatre
Adam Howard — Tuesdays with Morrie, Delaware Theatre Co.
Karen Peakes — Much Ado About Nothing, Lantern Theater
Tyler Elliot — Square Go, Inis Nua Theatre
Owen Corey — Square Go, Inis Nua Theatre
Suli Holum — Archduke, The Wilma Theater
Lee Thomas Cortopassi — A Midsummer Night’s Dream, Quintessence Theatre Group
Outstanding Supporting Performance in a Play
Kishia Nixon — Glitter in the Glass, Theatre Exile
Jessica Johnson — Intimate Apparel, Arden Theatre
Alice Yorke — Nosejob, Lightning Rod Special
Dax Richardson — August Wilson’s King Hedley II, Arden Theatre
Kash Goins — August Wilson’s King Hedley II, Arden Theatre
Zach Valdez — Red, Theatre Exile
Janis Dardaris — Cyrano de Bergerac, Quintessence Theatre Group
Morgan Charéce Hall — A Raisin in the Sun, People’s Light
David Pica — Intimate Apparel, Arden Theatre
Jaime Maseda as Francisco — The Comeuppance, Wilma Theater
Gabriel Elmore — Moreno, InterAct Theatre
Kimberly S. Fairbanks — August Wilson’s King Hedley II, Arden Theatre
Zoe Nebraska Feldman — The Wanderers, Lantern Theater
Tyler Elliot — It’s a Wonderful Life: A Live Radio Play, Hedgerow Theatre Company 1
Outstanding Movement/Choreography in a Play
Ian Rose — Cyrano de Bergerac, Quintessence Theatre Group
J. Alex Cordaro — Archduke, The Wilma Theater
Ontaria Kim Wilson & J Paul Nicholas — Moreno, InterAct Theatre
Eli Lynn — The Comeuppance, The Wilma Theater
J. Alex Cordaro — Square Go, Inis Nua Theatre
Matteo Scammell — Nosejob, Lightning Rod Special
Yasmine Lee — Franklin’s Key, Pig Iron Theatre
Outstanding Overall Production of a Musical
Penelope — Theatre Horizon
Poor Judge — Pig Iron Theatre
Gay Mis — Jaffe St. Queer Productions
Night Side Songs — Philadelphia Theatre Co.
Outstanding Direction of a Musical
Kyle Metzger — Drip, Inis Nua Theatre
Eva Steinmetz — Poor Judge, Pig Iron Theatre
Eric Jaffe — Gay Mis, Jaffe St. Queer Productions
Taibi Magar — Night Side Songs, Philadelphia Theatre Co.
Outstanding Leading Performance in a Musical
Max Gallagher — Drip, Inis Nua Theatre
Cookie Diorio — Kinky Boots, New Light Theatre
Danny Wilfred — Gay Mis, Jaffe St. Queer Productions
Eli Lynn — Peter Panto: A Musical Panto, People’s Light
Dito van Reigersberg — Poor Judge, Pig Iron Theatre
Brooke Ishibashi — Night Side Songs, Philadelphia Theatre Co.
Rachel Camp — Penelope, Theatre Horizon
Eric Jaffe — Gay Mis, Jaffe St. Queer Productions
Outstanding Supporting Performance in a Musical
Andrew Burton Kelly — Kiss Me, Kate!, Quintessence Theatre Group
Hannah Truman — Legally Blonde, Media Theatre
Phoebe Gavula — Grease, Media Theatre
Rajeer Alford — Rent, Arden Theatre
Sevon Askew — Rent, Arden Theatre
Jenna Kuerzi — Grease, Media Theatre
Connor McAndrews — Peter Panto: A Musical Panto, People’s Light
Livvie Hirshfield — Legally Blonde, Media Theatre
Outstanding Choreography/Movement in a Musical
Todd Underwood — Kiss Me, Kate!, Quintessence Theatre Group
Melanie Cotton — Peter Panto: A Musical Panto, People’s Light
Taylor J. Mitchell — Kinky Boots, New Light Theatre
Christian Ryan — Legally Blonde, Media Theatre
Outstanding Music Direction
Lili St. Queer — Gay Mis, Jaffe St. Queer Productions
Ryan Touhey — Peter Panto: A Musical Panto, People’s Light
Alex Bechtel — Poor Judge, Pig Iron Theatre and Esperanza Arts Center
Justin Yoder — Penelope, Theatre Horizon
Outstanding Ensemble in a Musical
Poor Judge — Pig Iron Theatre
Gay Mis — Jaffe St. Queer Productions
Night Side Songs — Philadelphia Theatre Co.
Peter Panto: A Musical Panto — People’s Light
Outstanding New Work
Iraisa Ann Reilly — January 6: A Celebration. A Bodega Princess Remembers Tradition, Not Insurrection, Simpatico Theatre 2
Eva Steinmetz & Dito van Reigersberg — Poor Judge, Pig Iron Theatre
Daniel & Patrick Lazour — Night Side Songs, Philadelphia Theatre Co.
Jennifer Childs — Peter Panto: A Musical Panto, People’s Light
Tanaquil Márquez — Nichos, Esperanza Arts Center
Outstanding Outdoor Production
All’s Well — Shakespeare in Clark Park
One Monkey Don’t Stop No Show — Theatre in the X
Julius Caesar — Delaware Shakespeare
As You Like It — Shakespeare in Clark Park
Outstanding Set Design
Chris Haig — The Playboy of the Western World, Inis Nua Theatre
Thom Weaver — August Wilson’s King Hedley II, Arden Theatre
Matt Saunders — Archduke, The Wilma Theater
April Thomson — Hold These Truths, Montgomery Theater
Anna Kiraly — Franklin’s Key, Pig Iron Theatre
Roman Tartarowicz — Tuesdays with Morrie, Delaware Theatre Co.
Misha Kachman — A Summer Day, The Wilma Theater
Outstanding Costume Design
Nikki DelHomme — The Hobbit, Arden Theatre
Rebecca Kanach — Peter Panto: A Musical Panto, People’s Light
Marla Jurglanis — Much Ado About Nothing, Lantern Theater
Vasilija Zivanic — Archduke, The Wilma Theater
Misha Kachman — A Summer Day, The Wilma Theater
Barbara Erin Delo — The Playboy of the Western World, Inis Nua Theatre
LeVonne Lindsay — The Half-God of Rainfall, The Wilma Theatre
Outstanding Lighting Design
Alyssandra Docherty — Tuesdays with Morrie, Delaware Theatre Co.
Thom Weaver — Archduke, The Wilma Theater
Minjoo Kim — The Comeuppance, The Wilma Theater
Thom Weaver — Penelope, Theatre Horizon
Drew Billau — Rift, or White Lies, InterAct Theatre
Maria Shaplin — Poor Judge, Pig Iron Theatre
Amith Chandrashaker & Stoli Stolnack — Franklin’s Key, Pig Iron Theatre
Outstanding Media Design
Mike Long — Poor Judge, Pig Iron Theatre
Jorge Cousineau — Archduke, The Wilma Theater
Jorge Cousineau — Rent, Arden Theatre Company
David Tennent & Joshua Higgason — Franklin’s Key, Pig Iron
Kelly Colburn & Ksenya Litvak — A Summer Day, The Wilma Theater
Michael Long & Kate Coots — The 39 Steps, Lantern Theater
Damien Figueras — Topdog/Underdog, Passage Theatre Co.
Outstanding Sound Design
Chris Sannino — Poor Judge, Pig Iron Theatre
Christopher Colucci — Red, Theatre Exile
Jordan McCree — The Half-God of Rainfall, The Wilma Theatre
Jordan McCree — The Comeuppance, The Wilma Theater
Chris Sannino — Franklin’s Key, Pig Iron Theatre
Michael Kiley — A Summer Day, The Wilma Theater
Yaim Chong Chia — Archduke, The Wilma Theater
Outstanding Original Music
Daniel & Patrick Lazour — Night Side Songs, Philadelphia Theatre Co.
Alex Bechtel — Peter Panto: A Musical Panto, People’s Light
Jordan McCree — The Hobbit, Arden Theatre
Lili St. Queer — Gay Mis, Jaffe St. Queer Productions
Ximena Violante & Ampersan (Zindu Cano and Kevin García) — Nichos, Esperanza Arts Center
Jakeya L. Sanders — Fallawayinto: Corridors of Rememory, Ninth Planet
The Philadelphia Award for Social Insight
Rift, or White Lies — InterAct Theatre
Young Americans — Theatre Horizon
The Drag — EgoPo Classic Theater
Night Side Songs — Philadelphia Theatre Co.
The Half-God of Rainfall — The Wilma Theater
January 6: A Celebration. A Bodega Princess Remembers Tradition, Not Insurrection — Simpatico Theatre
Glitter in the Glass — Theatre Exile
Nichos — Esperanza Arts Center
The Playboy of the Western World — Inis Nua Theatre