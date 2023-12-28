Missed ‘Fat Ham’ at the Wilma? You can now watch it online

Fat Ham, the Pulitzer-winning loose adaptation of Hamlet, ends its successful run at the Wilma Theater this weekend. If you missed the buzziest show of the season, though, there’s a chance to see it from home with the recently released streaming production.

The hilarious Tony-nominated play, from Philadelphia playwright James Ijames, centers on Juicy, a sensitive Black gay man who is haunted by his cruel father who demands that Juicy avenge his death and kill his brother (who, of course, just married Juicy’s mother). Set in a backyard barbecue somewhere in the South, chaos and karaoke ensue as Juicy confronts his family’s messiness.

Fat Ham broke records at the Wilma this year, becoming the production with the second-highest single ticket sales in the theater’s history (nearly beating the 2000 production of Tom Stoppard’s Invention of Love). The streaming production showcases multiple camera angles capturing the Wilma production, directed by Amina Robinson.

This run marks the first time that Fat Ham has played to a live audience in Philadelphia, though the show started here in 2021. It premiered in 2021 as a digital streaming production from the Wilma, directed by the theater’s artistic director Morgan Green. The show landed on stage the following year at New York’s Public Theater, days after Ijames received the Pulitzer Prize recognizing the funny, incisive, and ambitious work. After a stint on Broadway earlier this year, Fat Ham’s return to the Wilma has been a celebratory homecoming to cheer on the original work from a Philadelphia playwright.

Limited tickets are $29 for the streaming production, available through Jan. 28. There’s a geographic restriction, though: The streaming production won’t be available to those beyond 125 miles of the city.