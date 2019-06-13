The plot begins in the dark with about two minutes of orgasmic sounds. Soft lights up on the messy bed. Frankie, the waitress in a dive restaurant, and Johnny, its cook, will spend the rest of the night getting to know each other. These are difficult roles for a variety of reasons: The actors are naked or nearly naked through most of the play, they are never off stage, and they have to speak long, often corny monologues as if they meant them. But since both actors have so much vocal range and such a wealth of facial and physical gesture to draw on, they seem fully immersed in their characters, and so we are fully immersed in their story.