Every night people show up to the ornate Forrest Theatre to watch the wildly popular Hamilton, which has been running since late August and leaves Philadelphia Nov. 17. . The show is long — almost three hours — and the theater’s old charm also means there are few restrooms. Apparently in 1927, building designers didn’t think about the large bathroom demand from female patrons. During the 20-minute intermission each night, Heath estimates about 200 women line up outside a lower-level room containing a mere 16 stalls.