The house lights flash on, signaling the end of the first act of Hamilton, and women dart out of their seats.
They try not to trip as they rush down staircases and weave through crowds, leaving behind friends and family to fulfill nature’s call.
Already, it’s like they’re running out of time.
Head usher Tanya Heath greets everyone outside the bathroom and assuages their fears.
She has a plan.
“My ladies, you’re going to start to form a line,” Heath, 31, tells the women streaming down. She holds an iPhone in her right hand, eyeing the running stopwatch app, and raises her other arm to direct the traffic.
Once women hear her instructions and see the line assembling in front of them, the chorus of groans and mumbling begins.
“Of course we are.”
“Don’t we always.”
“Yep, figures. Where’s the men’s room?”
Every night people show up to the ornate Forrest Theatre to watch the wildly popular Hamilton, which has been running since late August and leaves Philadelphia Nov. 17. . The show is long — almost three hours — and the theater’s old charm also means there are few restrooms. Apparently in 1927, building designers didn’t think about the large bathroom demand from female patrons. During the 20-minute intermission each night, Heath estimates about 200 women line up outside a lower-level room containing a mere 16 stalls.
Women are used to waiting. They miss home runs and opening sets. They learn to cope, ducking out at the known boring part of movies or braving the men’s room, where there is almost never a line that competes with the ladies.
Still, Heath wasn’t prepared for this rush at first: It’s the most people she has seen go to the bathroom at once during intermission in her eight years at the Forrest Theatre. After two weeks of porcelain chaos, she knew she had to do something.
So she assigned herself to bathroom duty and now ropes in at least two other ushers to help her. It would be devastating, she says, for someone to miss the beginning of Act Two.
Heath is no mere fan of the show — she’s auditioned for Hamilton three times, most recently for the part of Eliza. Heath, who lives in the Mantua section of West Philadelphia, is a classically trained musician who can play five instruments (her favorite is the oboe) and sings soprano. She plans to keep showing up to open casting calls until she can trade her all-black usher attire for a silk taffeta gown.
For now, she’s happy making sure the thousands of women seeing Hamilton in Philadelphia will always be satisfied.
During a recent Friday performance, the theater was almost at capacity, with 1,765 people in the seats. Heath is waiting for the night when attendance is exactly 1,776.
Within minutes of the end of Act One, women searching for the bathroom upstairs, where there are only three stalls, are directed to the lower level, where there are more options.
“This is crazy,” one woman says less than three minutes into the gauntlet that is intermission.
Before people can become too agitated, worrying about their filled bladders and the impending second act, Heath climbs on top of a piano bench outside the bathroom and makes an announcement:
“Ladies and gentlemen, may I have your attention please. We are at minute five out of a 20-minute intermission, which means I have 15 minutes to get you into this bathroom. I’ve formed a serpentine line. And it works. It only takes about six minutes from that door to get you in this bathroom.”
“All I need you to do,” Heath tells the crowd, “is trust me and trust your sisters.”
And they do. Heath zips around the lower level lobby explaining just what she means when she says to “serpentine” the line, form a “horseshoe” and “loop de loop.” It’s a dance as complicated as any performed on stage. Heath makes it flow.
“You are working your ass off,” Julie Caramanico, 34, of Newtown Square says from the back of the line to Heath. “I love it so much.”
“This is minute eight,” Heath announces. “We are good. We are good.”
“Is there enough time?” someone asks from the crowd. Others also look concerned.
“Everyone just relax,” Heath reassures them. “We’re good.”
But then the lights flicker, the ladies in line seem to collectively gasp: “Nooooo,” women say. They don’t want to miss even a minute of Hamilton, a show for which people paid as much as $499 a seat. Should they throw away their spot?
“Alright my loves, we are approaching minute 13. That was a scare tactic,” she says. “That’s how we get people into their seats a little bit faster. We’re only at minute 13. I promised you 20 minutes. We have about seven to eight minutes to get you back upstairs.”
Heath sings her instructions: “Stay in lineeeee.”
The crowd that a few seconds ago seemed terrified is now clapping and cheering.
“You should be on stage,” Cathy Person, 76, of Macungie, tells Heath.
“Soon,” Heath says.
Other people in line start singing, too. “We can pee, we can pee,” Liz Hanley, 61, of Marlton, and Jennifer Ward, 44, of Society Hill, harmonize. This familiar bathroom wait has a way of turning strangers into teammates — or costars.
Person steps into the restroom. On her way out, she slaps a high five with Heath. “She’s fabulous,” Person says.
Time is running out, and so is the line. Heath makes her final announcements inside the room where it happens.
“All right, this is minute 20,” she says to those in the stalls. “There is an overlude playing. It will be dark. You are heading upstairs to meet Thomas Jefferson.”
The first song they hear is “What'd I Miss.”
Thanks to Heath, nothing.
- Come to Hamilton prepared: Go to the bathroom before you arrive at the Forrest Theatre. There’s a Dunkin’ Donuts next door, and a Starbucks less than a block away, at 12th and Walnut streets, both with public bathrooms. If you want to shop, head to the nearby Fashion District (the former Gallery Mall) and you can use one of its public restrooms. There’s a few bars you can duck into near the Forrest as well (although you’ll need to buy something to use their facilities): Moriarty’s Irish Pub (1116 Walnut St.); the Pearl Tavern, which just took over from the long-standing Irish Pub (1123 Walnut St.); and Strangelove’s (216 S. 11th St.) are all within spitting distance of the Forrest.
- Know your route: Once you get to the theater, ask your usher where the bathrooms are and what’s the best technique to getting down there in time. That way, you know where you’re going when you need to go.
- Use the lower level: The line may appear shorter outside the women’s restroom on the mezzanine level, but chances are you’ll be stuck there while Thomas Jefferson makes his debut on stage. There are only three stalls. Go to the lower level, Tanya Heath has you covered.
- Get up early: The last song of Act One is “Non-Stop,” and it ends with Hamilton declaring “I am not throwing away my shot.” This song is a medley, so every character is on stage and singing their signature song, Heath explains. You can get up and watch from the back if you’re really concerned about making it back in time.
- Don’t skip anything: While there maybe be infamously boring parts of other shows that women can skip without missing a showstopper, Heath doesn’t recommend that for Hamilton. “It’s too much going on,” she says. “I don’t want you to miss anything.”
- Get your drink at intermission: We get it, you want a nice drink while enjoying this highly-anticipated show. But get your drink during intermission so you’re only fighting a post-show bathroom rush.
- Plan wheelchair access: The Forrest Theatre is not completely wheelchair accessible. If you have trouble going up and down stairs, view an accessibility map ahead of the show. Heath says don’t hesitate to call ahead of time.
- Bring your cup: All drinks are up-charged $5 for the to-go cup with a lid you can bring into the theater. If you’ve been to another theater in the New York-based Shubert Organization that owns the Forrest, and bought a drink there, bring your branded cup (you can’t just use just any sippy cup). You’ll save a few bucks.
- Get a themed drinks: For $29, you can have a special Hamilton drink. It’s Triple sec and Laird’s Applejack mixed with pineapple and orange juice. The beer selection also includes a Yard’s brew called “Hamilton’s Federalist Ale.”