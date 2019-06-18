We follow the years filled with the dissolution of the Empire (Rhodesia to Zimbabwe), the Falklands debacle, the Diana wedding, the South Africa fail, the American bombing of Libya from British bases, the miners strike, and so on. In each case, the Queen is the kinder, more tolerant voice, outraged at the Conservative attitudes of the PM. When he says, “The working class is the shirking class,” Thatcher in turn points out that for all the Queen’s sympathy with that working class, she forgets she is the richest woman in the world, a woman who thinks the decommissioning of the royal yacht is a national tragedy.