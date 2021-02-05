Molly Sweeney debuted in 1994 at the Gate Theatre in Dublin. The play was based on the Oliver Sacks article “To See and Not to See,” about a Virginia man who became one of the very few blind people ever to have sight restored. Friel re-sets the story in a little Irish town called Ballybeg in remote County Donegal. This production was filmed onstage this fall by Emmy-winning National Light Films, whose quick-cuts impart some momentum.