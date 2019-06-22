And, frankly, that’s the problem. Chekhov created characters who may seem whiney and annoying and aggravatingly helpless, but we pity them as we pity ourselves. We worry about them. We see their side of things. They have depth and anger and sadness, unlike this crew of characters who are shallow and not only bore themselves and each other, but also bore us. They are contemporary in their crass emotions, their crude language, and their ruthless self-interest. All true of our world, perhaps, but why wreck Chekhov in the process of showing us what we already know?